Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), through its subsidiary Orion Acquisition, announced an extension to the expiration period for its tender offer to acquire all outstanding common shares and American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Olink Holding AB. Each ADS represents one share of Olink Holding AB, with the purchase price set at $26.00 per share or ADS in cash. The new expiration date for the tender offer is now July 9, 2024.On June 18, 2024, approximately 84,755,040 shares have been validly tendered and have not been withdrawn in accordance with the offer. Additionally, around 35,240,339 ADSs have also been validly tendered and not withdrawn. These shares and ADSs together account for roughly 96.2% of the total outstanding shares.