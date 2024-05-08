The latest data from Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for Argentina in May 2024 shows a minor decline from the previous month. The indicator decreased from 44.45 in April 2024 to 43.10 in May 2024. This Month-over-Month comparison indicates a slight decrease in consumer sentiment in Argentina.The data, updated on 8 May 2024, reveals the ongoing shifts in consumer perceptions amidst economic changes in the country. While the slight dip may reflect some uncertainties or factors impacting consumer confidence, further analysis will be needed to understand the implications of this trend on the Argentine economy moving forward. Stay tuned for more updates on consumer sentiment and economic indicators in Argentina and around the world.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com