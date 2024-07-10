As of July 2024, the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for Canada registered a slight decline, edging down to 46.97 from the previous 47.14 recorded in June. This update, published on July 10, 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison of consumer sentiment.The PCSI, a robust indicator that measures consumer confidence across various economic factors, including employment, inflation, and personal financial conditions, reveals a marginal decrease in the sentiment of Canadian consumers. Despite the drop, the indicator remains relatively stable, reflecting a nuanced shift in the economic outlook among Canadian consumers.The latest figures suggest a cautious but steady consumer sentiment as Canadians navigate the evolving economic landscape. Analysts will be closely observing subsequent months for any emerging trends that may impact consumer confidence and overall economic well-being in Canada.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com