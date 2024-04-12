According to the data released by Thomson Reuters IPSOS, the Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) in Japan has decreased to 40.45 in April 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator of 41.88 in March 2024. The latest data was updated on April 12, 2024, indicating a decline in consumer confidence. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI provides valuable insights into consumer perceptions of the economy, which can influence spending behavior and overall economic activity. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to assess the potential impact on Japan’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com