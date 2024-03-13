The latest data on Mexico’s economic sentiment, as measured by the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), has shown a positive trend for the country in March 2024. The PCSI for March reached 58.6, indicating an improvement from the previous month’s figure of 57.5 in February 2024. This data was recently updated on 13th March 2024, showcasing a month-over-month comparison that reveals Mexico’s increasing confidence among consumers regarding the economic outlook.The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI serves as a crucial indicator of consumer sentiment and economic expectations in Mexico. The rise in the index from February to March suggests a growing optimism among consumers, which could potentially translate into increased consumer spending and economic activity in the country. As Mexico continues on its economic recovery path, this positive growth in the PCSI highlights encouraging signs for the nation’s economic future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com