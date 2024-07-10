In a steadfast climb, the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for Mexico has shown a considerable improvement, moving from 57.25 in June 2024 to 59.25 in July 2024. This update, released on July 10, 2024, marks a notable uplift in consumer confidence in the nation.The month-over-month comparison highlights a positive shift, suggesting increased optimism among consumers about the current and future economic conditions in Mexico. This upward movement may be reflective of improving economic indicators or an overall enhanced sentiment towards financial stability across the country.With a two-point increase observed, this upward trend in the PCSI underlines the resilient and positive outlook of Mexican consumers as they navigate through 2024. The previous month’s data also show a consistent growth trend from the immediate past month, further reinforcing the strengthening consumer confidence in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com