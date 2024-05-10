According to the latest data released on May 10, 2024, the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for India showed a slight improvement in economic sentiment. The current indicator reached 67.77 in May, up from 66.96 in April 2024. The Month-over-Month comparison indicates a positive trend, reflecting a gradual increase in consumer confidence in the Indian economy.The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI is an important indicator that provides insights into consumer perceptions of the economy. The slight uptick in the index suggests a growing optimism among Indian consumers regarding economic conditions. This positive sentiment could potentially translate into increased consumer spending and investment activities, contributing to the overall economic growth and stability of the country. Investors and policymakers will closely monitor these trends to gauge the trajectory of India’s economic recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com