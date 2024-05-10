According to the most recent data updated on May 10, 2024, the Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI for South Korea in May saw a slight increase from the previous month. The index rose to 39.67 in May, up from 39.63 in April 2024. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI measures consumer sentiment in various countries, reflecting the confidence level of households in the economy.This marginal improvement indicates a slightly more optimistic outlook among consumers in South Korea compared to the previous month. The Month-over-Month comparison highlights this positive shift, showcasing a subtle uptick in sentiment. With the index edging up, it suggests a growing confidence among consumers in the economic prospects of South Korea for the month of May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com