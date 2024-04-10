According to the latest data released by Thomson Reuters and IPSOS, the Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for the United States has shown a slight increase for the month of April 2024. The previous indicator had stopped at 53.15 in March 2024, and in the most recent update, the indicator has risen to 53.44 for April 2024. This indicates a positive trend in consumer sentiment despite a marginal increase. The data was last updated on 10th April 2024, showing that consumers in the US are cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI is a key indicator of consumer confidence and sheds light on the overall economic sentiment in the country. With this slight increase, it suggests that consumers may have a slightly more positive outlook on the economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com