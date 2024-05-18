Thousands of iPhone users experienced disruptions with Apple’s messaging service, iMessage, on Thursday.According to DownDetector, more than 13,000 outage reports were logged shortly after 6 p.m. ET. The outage tracking website also highlighted similar issues with major carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile around the same time.Affected iPhone users turned to social media platform X to express their frustrations and verify if others were encountering similar delays in sending text messages.Apple’s System Status tracker acknowledged the issue at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET. By 7:30 p.m. ET, Apple indicated that the problem had been resolved.Social media quickly became a hub for users to share their experiences of being unable to access iMessage.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com