The common currency finds it harder to gain on intensifying US-Sino tensions. Markets are pricing successful coalition talks in Italy – that are far from certain. EUR/USD has been grinding lower and lost the 50-SMA on the four-hour chart. Reports suggest that China finds it harder to trust US President Donald Trump – and EUR/USD finds it […] The post Three reasons why EUR/USD may extend its falls appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story