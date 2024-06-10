The Treasury Department commenced this week’s announcements regarding the outcomes of its long-term securities auctions on Monday, disclosing that the sale of $58 billion in three-year notes for this month experienced lower-than-average demand.This three-year note auction resulted in a high yield of 4.659 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.In comparison, last month’s auction of $58 billion in three-year notes achieved a high yield of 4.605 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.The bid-to-cover ratio serves as a demand indicator, reflecting the volume of bids for each dollar’s worth of securities sold.The past ten three-year note auctions have had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.Looking ahead, the Treasury is set to reveal the results of this month’s auctions for $39 billion in ten-year notes and $22 billion in thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com