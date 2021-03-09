Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Strong Demand

The Treasury Department announced the results of this month’s auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted well above average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.355 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.196 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auctions of $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

