The US Treasury International Capital (TIC) Net Long-Term Transactions experienced a significant decrease in January 2024, dropping to 36.1 billion from a previous figure of 158.6 billion in December 2023. This substantial decrease signals a notable shift in long-term investment patterns involving the United States. The latest data update was on March 19, 2024, highlighting the recent decline in net long-term transactions. This development could have implications for the US economy and global financial markets, indicating changes in capital flows and investor sentiment towards the country. Analysts are likely to closely monitor future TIC reports to assess the evolving trends in long-term transactions involving the US.