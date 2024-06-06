Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) reported a higher loss for the first quarter compared to the previous year, falling short of Wall Street expectations.The company posted a net loss of $19.6 million, or $0.65 per share, which contrasts with a loss of $12.0 million, or $0.40 per share, in the same period last year.According to Thomson Reuters, analysts had predicted a lesser loss of $0.46 per share. Typically, these estimates do not include special items.Revenue for the quarter decreased by 6.2%, amounting to $115.9 million compared to $123.6 million in the previous year.Tilly’s Inc. Earnings Snapshot (GAAP):- Net Loss (Q1): $19.6 million vs. $12.0 million last year.- EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.40 last year.- Revenue (Q1): $115.9 million vs. $123.6 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com