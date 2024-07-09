Tilray Medical, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), has unveiled a new scientific study titled “Medical Cannabis for Patients Over Age 50: A Multi-Site, Prospective Study of Patterns of Use and Health Outcomes.”This study, conducted with 299 participants, examined the real-world effects of medical cannabis on patients over 50, all under the supervision of healthcare providers. According to the company, “This study presents to the medical and scientific community the impact of medical cannabis on health outcomes, particularly focusing on pain, sleep, and quality of life.”Participants had an average age of 66.7 years, with roughly 90 percent utilizing medical cannabis to address pain-related conditions such as chronic pain and arthritis. The study demonstrated improvements in pain scores, sleep quality, and overall quality of life among a growing group of patients. Furthermore, there was a notable reduction in the use of additional medications.”Our involvement in this initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing medical research,” stated Jose Tempero, Tilray’s Medical Director. “This highlights our dedication to providing products that support comprehensive research. These findings bring us closer to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of medical cannabis, particularly reinforcing its role as a treatment option for an aging population.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com