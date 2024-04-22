Match Group, Inc., the parent company of Tinder, has unveiled a new safety feature, “Share My Date.” This feature allows users to share their dating plans directly with their chosen friends and family members. It provides users with an opportunity to send information about their future dates, including the location and profiling details, via a time-limited link in the app.This feature offers users the freedom to select whom they want to share their dating plans with, and they can plan dates up to a month in advance. The shared details include specific plans for an online date, such as the date, time, location, and information about the match they are meeting.Melissa Hobley, Tinder’s Chief Marketing Officer, said that ‘Share My Date’ simplifies the common practice of sharing date specifics with friends and family members, letting individuals concentrate more on the thrilling aspects of dating. Tinder asserts that this feature is a valuable tool as many of its users already habitually share the details of their dates before meeting up, promoting both safety and organization.The “Share My Date” feature will initially be rolled out in the US and UK. The subsequent phases of its global release will involve countries like Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, India, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Brazil, Singapore, Switzerland, Mexico, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com