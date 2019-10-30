The Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates for the third time but signal that it will refrain from further action in December. The “hawkish cut” is the primary scenario for the all-important central bank decision. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the press after the event. While inflation has picked up, employment has […] The post To cut or not to cut? Powell’s power-play – Live appeared first on Forex Crunch.
