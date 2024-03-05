According to the latest data released on 04 March 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Tokyo, Japan, excluding food and energy, remained stable in February 2024 compared to the previous month, standing at 2.5%. This figure is unchanged from the previous reading in January 2024. The CPI is a key measure of inflation and provides insights into the purchasing trends of consumers in a specific region.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, meaning the current indicator of 2.5% is a comparison of changes from February 2023 to February 2024. The stability of the CPI suggests that prices for goods and services in Tokyo have not significantly fluctuated over the past year. This consistent trend could indicate a balanced economic environment in the region, providing stability for both businesses and consumers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com