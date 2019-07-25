Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release July figures for Tokyo area inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to rise 1.0 percent on year, slowing from 1.1 percent in June. Core CPI in Tokyo is tipped to add an annual 0.8 percent, down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will provide June figures for industrial production; in the previous month, industrial production was down 0.7 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.

