Tokyo Overall Inflation Gains 0.4% On Year In March

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and was unchanged from the February reading.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also advanced an annual 0.4 percent. That was in line with expectations and down from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent and core CPI was unchanged.

