Tokyo Overall Inflation Sinks 0.5% On Year In January

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were down 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – following the 1.3 percent drop in December.
Individually, prices were down for food, fuel, medical care, transportation and education. Prices were up for housing, furniture, clothing and recreation.
Core CPI was down 0.4 percent on year versus expectations for a fall of 0.6 percent following the 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent and core CPI gained 0.6 percent.
