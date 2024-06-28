Tokyo’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding food and energy saw a notable increase in June 2024, reaching 1.4%, up from the previous 1.2% in May 2024. This data, reflecting a year-over-year comparison, was updated on June 27, 2024.The uptick marks a significant economic event, suggesting inflationary trends within the capital’s consumer markets sans food and energy sectors. Economic analysts are closely monitoring these figures to determine potential shifts in monetary policy and consumer spending patterns.As the economic landscape continues to evolve, this rise in the CPI ex food & energy could have broader implications for Tokyo’s market stability and growth trajectory in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com