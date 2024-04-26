Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) reported a decline in profit for the first quarter of the year compared to the same period from the previous year. The company’s earnings reached a total of $16.9 million, equivalent to $1.18 per share. This is a drop from last year’s figures for the first quarter where earnings totaled $19.4 million, equivalent to $1.35 per share. To summarize, Tompkins Financial Corporation’s first quarter earnings following GAAP standards were $16.9 million this year as opposed to $19.4 million from last year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter also saw a decrease year-on-year, standing at $1.18 this year compared to $1.35 last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com