TopBuild Corp. announced a notable increase in their first quarter profits compared to the previous year, surpassing the predictions made by Wall Street.The company reported a net income of $152.381 million, equating to $4.79 per share. This is a contrast to the $135.870 million or $4.28 per share that was reported in the same quarter last year.When considering exceptional items, TopBuild Corp. disclosed an adjusted profit of $153.122 million or $4.81 per share.Contrary to the average estimation of $4.56 per share by analysts, the company exceeded expectations. It's worth noting that analyst predictions often disregard unique or special items.For the quarter, the company saw a 1.0% rise in revenue, reaching $1.278 billion, up from $1.265 billion of the previous year.To summarize, TopBuild Corp.'s first-quarter earnings (according to the GAAP) were as follows:- Net income: $152.381 million, an increase from last year's $135.870 million.- Earnings Per Share: $4.79, up from $4.28 last year.- Revenue: $1.278 billion, a rise from $1.265 billion last year.