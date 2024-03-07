The Toro Company, also known as TTC, has released a statement regarding its fiscal outlook for 2024. The company forecasts a modest net sales growth in the low single digits. Furthermore, an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is projected to fall within the range of $4.25 to $4.35.Looking at the first-quarter performance, TTC reported a net income of $64.9 million, which is a 39% decline compared to the same period last year. The EPS was marked at $0.62, a significant decrease from $1.01 in the previous year. However, the adjusted EPS remained a bit higher at $0.64, compared to last year’s $0.98.This conclusion was reached by analysts who anticipated the company’s EPS to average out at $0.66. Notably, their calculations usually exclude any extraordinary elements.As for net sales during the first quarter, the company generated $1.00 billion. In comparison, the previous year’s sales were higher, amounting to $1.15 billion. Despite this, the analysts’ average estimation remained accurate as they had projected the company’s revenue to hit the $1 billion mark.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com