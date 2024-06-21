**TotalEnergies and EnBW Secure Major Offshore Wind Projects in Germany**French energy leader TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and German energy supplier EnBW have successfully secured a 2.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind site in Germany, as announced by the country’s Federal Network Agency.TotalEnergies announced that RWE, initially a partner in the auction, decided to exit the consortium. Despite this, TotalEnergies, as a shareholder in Offshore Wind One GmbH, was awarded the maritime concession N-11.2 in the North Sea, enabling them to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind project. This concession will last for 25 years with a possible extension to 35 years.Building on its offshore wind capabilities, TotalEnergies plans to develop a 3.5 GW wind hub in the German North Sea by leveraging synergies with last year’s 2 GW concession N-12.1.The concession N-11.2, located about 120 kilometers northwest of the German island of Heligoland, spans an area of approximately 156 square kilometers. According to the deal terms, Offshore Wind One will pay the German Federal Government 196 million euros by June 2025, earmarked for marine conservation and eco-friendly fishing initiatives. Additionally, an annual contribution of 88 million euros will be made to the electricity transmission system operator responsible for project connectivity for 20 years starting from site commissioning.Separately, EnBW announced its success in securing a 1 GW offshore wind farm contract from the Federal Network Agency. This wind farm, set to commence operations in 2031, aims to significantly boost Germany’s renewable energy portfolio.EnBW CEO Georg Stamatelopoulos stated, “Our goal is to expand renewable energy capacity to between 10 and 11.5 GW by 2030 and achieve climate-neutral operations by 2035. We are investing a total of 40 billion euros in the energy transition by 2030, with around one-third allocated to the construction of wind farms, solar parks, and hydrogen-ready gas power plants.”In the future, EnBW intends to sell a substantial portion of the electricity generated by the offshore wind farm to industrial consumers through power purchase agreements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com