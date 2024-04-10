Toyota Motor North America, a subsidiary of the renowned Japanese automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., has announced the launch of the brand-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner in the US come autumn 2024.The new sixth-generation 4Runner is set to be manufactured in Toyota’s Tahara plant located in Japan. The 4Runner has earned its reputation as a staple in American off-roading for over forty years, built to handle even the toughest terrain.The 2025 iteration of the Toyota 4Runner features a vibrant redesign, stays rooted in its original form, and comes packed with innovative technology, high-quality materials, additional features, and enhanced safety measures.Constructed on Toyota’s rugged TNGA-F global truck base, the 4Runner shares this platform with the Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Sequoia models. The design incorporates a high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame and includes a multi-link coil rear and double wishbone front suspension system.The redesigned 4Runner provides two potent, fuel-efficient turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder powertrains, inclusive of the i-FORCE engine delivering 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a standard feature for SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited grades.Furthermore, the 2025 model sees the introduction of the first-ever Platinum grade, offering a unique, high-end luxury experience that still retains the 4Runner’s renowned capability. Boasting unique black exterior design aesthetics, heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, a Head-Up Display and automatic rain-sensing wipers, the Platinum grade is a step above the Limited grade.All 2025 4Runner models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota’s extensive suite of active safety measures and convenience systems. Additionally, they are also accompanied by ToyotaCare, a plan that covers regular factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first), and provides two years of unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance.Dave Christ, Group Vice President and General Manager of Toyota, expressed, “This all-new 4Runner offers stunning versatility and capability, rounding off our truck family offering beautifully. With over 3 million sold in its 40-year tenure, the sixth-generation model combines a fresh look with amazing features, yet it maintains the rugged allure and capability our consumers have always loved about this adventure icon.”In line with Toyota’s commitment to a carbon-neutral future, the 4Runner is the latest addition to the company’s Beyond Zero range. Toyota aims to bring 19 electrified vehicles to the market soon, including new additions of Land Cruiser and Tacoma. This will take the total to 15 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle (BEV), and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com