TPC Group has admitted to violating the Clean Air Act and has agreed to pay over $30 million in criminal fines and civil penalties. Additionally, the company will invest approximately $80 million to enhance its risk management program and address safety concerns at its facilities in Port Neches and Houston.On November 27, 2019, two explosions occurred at TPC Group’s Port Neches facility, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents from Port Neches and nearby areas. The incident resulted in the release of over 11 million pounds of extremely hazardous substances and caused more than $130 million in damage to offsite properties, in addition to various health and environmental impacts. Four employees and one contractor sustained injuries such as concussions, burns, perforated eardrums, tinnitus, and cracked teeth, according to a joint statement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com