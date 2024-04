Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) announced on Tuesday that its Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny, is stepping down from his position with immediate effect. He will be succeeded by Mike West, the current Senior Vice President of Operations. As of now, Transcat’s stock is performing well on the Nasdaq, trading at $110.30, a rise of 1.44 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com