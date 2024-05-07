TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) recently released its earnings for the second quarter, boasting impressive growth from the previous year that surpassed Streets’ predictions.TDG reported a bottom line of $403 million equating to $6.97 per share, a substantial rally from the previous second quarter’s $304 million or $5.32 per share. When excluding certain items, the organization disclosed adjusted earnings of $462 million or $7.99 per share for the quarter.According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, market analysts had projected earnings of $7.42 per share on average. It’s typical for these projections to exclude special items. TDG’s second-quarter revenue demonstrated growth of 20.8%, climbing to $1.92 billion up from the preceding year’s $1.59 billion.Here’s a brief snapshot of TDG’s quarterly earnings (GAAP):-Earnings (Q2): Growth to $403 million from $304 million in last year’s second quarter.-EPS (Q2): Increased to $6.97 from $5.32 in the past year.-Revenue (Q2): Rose to $1.92 billion from $1.59 billion last year.TDG also provided full-year guidance forecasting an EPS between $26.06 – $27.40 and revenue between $7,680 – $7,800 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com