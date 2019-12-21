Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Climb Off Worst Levels But Close Slightly Lower

Treasuries Climb Off Worst Levels But Close Slightly Lower

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

After turning higher over the course of the previous session, treasuries gave back some ground in early trading on Friday.

Bond prices climbed well off their worst levels but still finished the session slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by nearly a basis point to 1.917 percent.

The early weakness among treasuries came as traders reacted to the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the estimate released last month and in line with economist expectations.

The unrevised GDP growth in the third quarter reflects a modest acceleration from the 2.0 percent increase seen in the second quarter.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a notable acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in the month of November.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the virtually unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said personal spending also climbed by 0.4 percent in November following a 0.3 percent increase in October. The spending growth matched economist estimates.

Trading activity may be subdued next week due to the Christmas holiday, although traders are still likely to keep an eye on reports on durable goods orders and new home sales.

The Treasury Department is also scheduled to announce the results of this month’s auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.