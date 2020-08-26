Treasuries Climb Off Worst Levels But Remain Firmly Negative

Treasuries regained some ground after coming under pressure in early trading on Tuesday but remained firmly negative.

Bond prices moved roughly sideways going into the close, stuck in the red. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.6 basis points to 0.682 percent.

Treasuries initially showed a notable move to the downside as news U.S. and Chinese officials held a phone call yesterday to discuss the implementation of the Phase 1 trade agreement eased concerns about recent tensions between Washington and Beijing.

A statement from the U.S. Trade Representative said both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement.

Traders were also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to the Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday.

Analysts have suggested Powell will signal an increased tolerance for higher inflation, with some predicting he will call for a shift to “average inflation” targeting rather than the long-standing 2 percent target.

Treasuries saw some further downside following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing a much bigger than expected spike in new home sales.

The Commerce Department released a report showing new home sales spiked by 13.9 percent to an annual rate of 901,000 in July after soaring by 15.1 percent to a rate of 791,000 in June.

Economists had expected new home sales to climb by 1.2 percent to a rate of 785,000 from the 776,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The much bigger than expected jump lifted new home sales to their highest annual rate since reaching 998,000 in December of 2006.

However, a separate report from the Conference Board showed its consumer confidence index slumped to 84.8 in August after tumbling to a downwardly revised 91.7 in July.

The continued decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 93.0 from the 92.6 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $50 billion worth of two-year notes, which attracted above average demand.

A report on durable goods orders may attract some attention on Wednesday, although traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of Powell’s speech.

