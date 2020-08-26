Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Climb Off Worst Levels But Remain Firmly Negative

Treasuries Climb Off Worst Levels But Remain Firmly Negative

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Treasuries regained some ground after coming under pressure in early trading on Tuesday but remained firmly negative.

Bond prices moved roughly sideways going into the close, stuck in the red. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.6 basis points to 0.682 percent.

Treasuries initially showed a notable move to the downside as news U.S. and Chinese officials held a phone call yesterday to discuss the implementation of the Phase 1 trade agreement eased concerns about recent tensions between Washington and Beijing.

A statement from the U.S. Trade Representative said both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement.

Traders were also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to the Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday.

Analysts have suggested Powell will signal an increased tolerance for higher inflation, with some predicting he will call for a shift to “average inflation” targeting rather than the long-standing 2 percent target.

Treasuries saw some further downside following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing a much bigger than expected spike in new home sales.

The Commerce Department released a report showing new home sales spiked by 13.9 percent to an annual rate of 901,000 in July after soaring by 15.1 percent to a rate of 791,000 in June.

Economists had expected new home sales to climb by 1.2 percent to a rate of 785,000 from the 776,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The much bigger than expected jump lifted new home sales to their highest annual rate since reaching 998,000 in December of 2006.

However, a separate report from the Conference Board showed its consumer confidence index slumped to 84.8 in August after tumbling to a downwardly revised 91.7 in July.

The continued decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 93.0 from the 92.6 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $50 billion worth of two-year notes, which attracted above average demand.

A report on durable goods orders may attract some attention on Wednesday, although traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of Powell’s speech.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.