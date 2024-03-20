In the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, Treasuries experienced significant fluctuation before settling modestly higher at the close of Wednesday’s trading. Despite trading inconsistently during the final hour, bond prices ended the day positively. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note dipped 2.4 basis points to 4.273 percent, adding to Tuesday’s drop of 4.3 basis points and further receding from Monday’s three-month closing high.The Federal Reserve’s announcement to retain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent was widely anticipated and contributed to the boost of Treasuries. The target range has remained steady since the Fed’s quarter-point rate raise last July.The Fed’s statement indicated that its officials require more assurance that inflation is sustainably moving toward 2 percent before proceeding with rate cuts. Nonetheless, projections suggest three rate cuts in the current year. These predictions anticipate a lowering of rates to a range of 4.50 to 4.75 percent by the end of 2024, thus maintaining consistency with the interest rate forecast from December.Simultaneously, Fed officials have uplifted their end-of-2025 rate predictions to a range of 3.75 to 4.0 percent, an increase from December’s forecast of a 3.50 to 3.75 percent range.Reaction to the Federal Reserve’s announcement may continue to influence Thursday’s trading. However, reports on weekly jobless claims, leading economic indicators, and existing home sales are also expected to draw attention.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com