Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Close Modestly Lower But Well Off Worst Levels

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower But Well Off Worst Levels

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Treasuries recovered following a significant move to the downside in early trading on Friday but still ended the day modestly lower.

Bond prices closed in negative territory but well off their worst levels of the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2 basis points to 2.370 percent after reaching a high of 2.402 percent.

While the ten-year ended the session well of its intraday high, it still reached its highest closing level in almost three months.

The lower close by treasuries came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected decrease in employment in the U.S. in the month of September.

The report said non-farm payroll employment fell by 33,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 169,000 jobs in August. Economists had expected employment to rise by 90,000 jobs.

The Labor Department said a sharp decline in employment in food services and drinking places and below-trend growth in some other industries likely reflected the impact of the hurricanes.

Despite the unexpected drop in employment, the unemployment rate dipped to 4.2 percent in September from 4.4 percent in August. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.4 percent.

With the unexpected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in February of 2001.

The report also showed a notable acceleration in the pace of wage growth, as average hourly employee earnings were up by 2.9 percent year-over-year in September compared to 2.5 percent in August.

“Hurricane disruption dragged payrolls negative, but a big fall in unemployment and significant wage increases make a December rate hike look probable,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

The economic calendar for next week starts off relatively quiet due to the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, although reports on producer and consumer prices and retail sales are likely to attract attention later in the week.

The Federal Reserve is also due to release the minutes off its latest monetary policy meeting next Wednesday, potentially shedding some light on the outlook for interest rates.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.