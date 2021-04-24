Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Another Lackluster Session

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Another Lackluster Session

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Treasuries fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday before eventually ending the day modestly lower.

Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line in morning trading but settled in negative territory in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inch up by 1.3 basis points to 1.567 percent.

The choppy trading on the day extended the lackluster performance seen in the previous session as traders digested reports President Joe Biden’s plans to raise capital gains tax rates.

According to media outlets including Bloomberg News and the New York Times, Biden’s so-called “American Families Plan” would raise the capital gains rate for those earning $1 million or more to 39.6 percent from 20 percent.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial rebound in new home sales in the month of March.

The report showed new home sales skyrocketed by 20.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.021 million in March after plunging by 16.2 percent to a revised rate of 846,000 in February.

Economists had expected new home sales to spike by 14.3 percent to a rate of 886,000 from the 775,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the rebound, new home sales soared from the eight-month low set in February to their highest level since August of 2006.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement is likely to be in the spotlight next week, although the central bank is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to any changes to the Fed’s statement that may signal a shift in policy in the near future.

Reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence and personal income and spending may also attract attention along with the preliminary reading on first quarter GDP.

Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department’s auctions of two-year, five-year and seven -year notes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.