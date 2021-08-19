Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Treasuries fluctuated following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting before ending the day modestly lower.

Bond prices climbed off their worst levels but still ended the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 1.273 percent.

The modestly lower close by treasuries came as the Fed minutes revealed most officials at the central bank’s July monetary policy meeting believe it will be appropriate to begin tapering asset purchases this year.

The expectation of tapering asset purchases this year comes as most participants saw the “substantial further progress” criterion as satisfied with respect to the price stability goal and as close to being satisfied with respect to maximum employment.

However, treasuries climbed off their worst levels as the minutes of the July 27 to 28 meeting showed there was still some disagreement over the timing of tapering the asset purchases.

While some believe tapering could begin in the “coming months,” others felt a reduction in the pace of asset purchases would be more likely to become appropriate next year.

Participants favoring waiting until next year saw prevailing conditions in the labor market as not being close to meeting the “substantial further progress” standard or because of uncertainty about the degree of progress toward the price stability goal.

The Fed has repeatedly pledged to maintain its asset purchases at current levels until “substantial further progress” has been made toward both its maximum employment and price stability goals.

The minutes showed participants also expressed a range of views on the appropriate pace of tapering asset purchases once economic conditions satisfied the “substantial further progress” criterion.

Reflecting the recent surge in new cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus, several participants noted their views on the appropriate path of asset purchases could change if the economic effects of the new strains of the virus turn out to be notably worse than anticipated.

With the Fed pledging to provide advance notice before making changes to its asset purchase program, traders are likely to pay close attention to the statement following the next monetary policy meeting in September.

Trading on Thursday may continue to be impacted by reaction to the Fed minutes, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims report.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.