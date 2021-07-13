Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged After Last Friday's Pullback

Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged After Last Friday's Pullback

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday.

Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing nearly flat. As a s result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.363 percent.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may have kept traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on consumer and producer price inflation, industrial production and retail sales in the coming days.

Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also likely to attract attention along with the Fed’s Beige Book.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department revealed that this month’s auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $38 billion worth of ten-year notes both attracted average demand.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the result of its auction of $24 worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday.

Trading on Tuesday may also be impacted by reaction to the Labor Department’s report on consumer price inflation in the month of June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.