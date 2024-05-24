Over the past several sessions, treasuries exhibited a downward trend, and Friday’s trading showed a lack of clear direction.Bond prices hovered near the unchanged line throughout the day and ultimately closed nearly flat. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, dipped by less than a basis point to 4.467 percent.Friday’s trading session was characterized by choppiness as traders paused to reassess the recent downturn in the bond market. Notably, the ten-year yield had increased in five out of the last six sessions.Renewed concerns about the interest rate outlook have recently pressured treasuries. The Federal Reserve is now seen as more likely to maintain higher interest rates for a longer period than previously anticipated.According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of rate cuts by September has plummeted to 53.4 percent from nearly 90 percent earlier this month.On the economic front, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected rise in durable goods orders for April, though this increase followed a substantially downwardly revised gain in March.Durable goods orders climbed by 0.7 percent in April, following a revised 0.8 percent advance in March. Economists had projected a 0.8 percent decrease, compared to the originally reported 2.6 percent surge in the previous month.Excluding transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in April after remaining unchanged in March. Expectations had been for a slight 0.1 percent increase.A report from the University of Michigan revealed that U.S. consumer sentiment in May deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated. The consumer sentiment index for May was revised upward to 69.1 from a preliminary 67.4, though economists had expected the index to remain unchanged.Despite the revision, the consumer sentiment index experienced a sharp decline from 77.2 in April, reaching its lowest level since hitting 61.3 last November.The report also indicated that year-ahead inflation expectations rose modestly to 3.3 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April. This was a less significant increase than previously estimated, which had been 3.5 percent. Nonetheless, the revised figure is the highest since November’s 4.5 percent.Long-term inflation expectations remained steady at 3.0 percent for the second consecutive month, contrary to the previously reported uptick to 3.1 percent.Following the Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. economic calendar starts quietly next week but gains momentum as the week progresses.Notably, next Friday, the Commerce Department will release its report on personal income and spending for April, which includes key inflation measures closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com