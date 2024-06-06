On Thursday, after an early dip, Treasuries bounced back and closed the session with slight gains.Bond prices ended the day marginally above the neutral point. This resulted in the yield on the benchmark ten-year note— which inversely correlates with its price—declining by less than a basis point to 4.281 percent, after peaking at 4.322 percent earlier in the day.This minor drop extended the ten-year yield’s losing streak to six consecutive sessions, bringing it to a new two-month low.The initial decline in Treasuries was partly due to profit-taking following several days of significant gains.However, selling pressure was limited as the Labor Department’s report showed an unexpected rise in initial jobless claims for the week ending June 1st.The Labor Department stated that initial jobless claims increased to 229,000, an uptick of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 221,000.Economists had forecasted a slight increase to 220,000 from the initially reported 219,000 for the preceding week.Nevertheless, traders were hesitant to make substantial moves ahead of the Labor Department’s highly anticipated monthly jobs report due on Friday.Economists are predicting that the report will show a rise in employment by 185,000 jobs in May, following a 175,000-job increase in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 3.9 percent.Friday’s trading is expected to be heavily influenced by reactions to the monthly jobs report and its implications for the economic outlook and interest rate expectations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com