Treasuries experienced a significant downturn on Thursday, continuing the downward trend observed in recent sessions.Bond prices faced early pressure and remained consistently negative throughout the day. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, rose by 4.1 basis points to reach 4.475 percent.With this increase, the ten-year yield concluded higher for the fifth time in the past six sessions.The ongoing weakness in treasuries mirrored renewed concerns regarding the future outlook for interest rates, following the somewhat hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve's minutes released on Wednesday.The minutes indicated that interest rates are likely to stay elevated for a longer period than previously anticipated, reducing the likelihood of lower rates by September to 55.4 percent, as per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.Further intensifying rate concerns, the Labor Department reported that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits dropped more than expected for the week ending May 18th.The department revealed that initial jobless claims decreased to 215,000, down by 8,000 from the preceding week's revised figure of 223,000.Economists had projected a more modest decline, expecting jobless claims to fall to 220,000 from the originally reported 222,000 for the previous week.Friday's trading may be influenced by responses to a report on durable goods orders as well as a revised consumer sentiment reading.