On Monday, we observed a remarkable increase in treasury bond investments, which continued the significant uptick noticed from the previous trading day. In the early hours of the day, bond prices surged and remained on a high streak for the entire session. Consequently, the yield on the principal ten-year note, which is inversely correlated to its price, decreased by 5.5 basis points to settle at 4.614 percent.The sustained recovery of treasuries was largely due to traders' anticipations leading up to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy declaration, slated to occur on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, is expected to maintain steady interest rates. However, the report following the meeting and Powell's subsequent press conference could provide extra insights into the potential direction of the rates.The possibility of a near-term rate cut has been mitigated by recent economic data. As a result, it is most likely that the central bank will maintain the current rates at least until September.