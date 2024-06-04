Treasury securities experienced a notable uptick on Tuesday, continuing the robust upward trend observed in recent sessions.Bond prices surged at the opening and maintained a strong positive trajectory throughout the day. Consequently, the yield on the ten-year benchmark note, which inversely correlates with its price, decreased by 6.6 basis points to 4.336 percent.This marks the fourth consecutive session in which the ten-year yield has declined, moving further away from the nearly one-month high closing recorded last Wednesday.The persistent rise in treasury securities was influenced by indicators of labor market weakness. A report from the Labor Department revealed a modest drop in U.S. job openings for April.According to the Labor Department, job openings declined to 8.059 million in April, down from a downwardly revised 8.355 million in March.Economists had forecasted job openings to decrease to 8.340 million from the initially reported 8.488 million for March.Bond market sentiment is buoyed by the belief that labor market softness may prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in the upcoming months.Looking ahead, the Labor Department is set to release its closely monitored monthly jobs report on Friday. This report could significantly influence economic projections and interest rate expectations.Economists anticipate that the report will indicate an increase of 190,000 jobs in May, following a rise of 175,000 jobs in April, while predicting the unemployment rate to remain steady at 3.9 percent.Wednesday’s trading activity may be affected by reactions to reports on private sector employment and service sector performance for May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com