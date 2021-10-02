Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Extend Recovery Amid Volatility On Wall Street

Treasuries Extend Recovery Amid Volatility On Wall Street

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After ending the previous session modestly higher, treasuries saw further upside during the trading day on Friday.

Bond prices saw initial strength and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 6.4 basis points to 1.465 percent.

With the continued decrease on the day, the ten-year yield continued to give back ground after reaching its highest closing level in over three months on Wednesday.

Treasuries may have benefited from their appeal as a safe haven following recent volatility on Wall Street, with stocks seeing significant weakness in the month of September.

Concerns that supply chain bottlenecks could detail the global economic recovery may also have helped treasuries extend the recovery.

On the U.S. economic front, a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity but noted persistent supply chain issues.

The ISM said is manufacturing PMI crept up to 61.1 in September from 59.9 in August, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 59.6.

“Manufacturing performed well for the 16th straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering month-over-month growth, in spite of continuing unprecedented obstacles and ever-increasing demand,” said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

He added, “Panelists’ companies and their supply chains continue to struggle to meet demand due to difficulties in hiring and a clear cycle of labor turnover, as workers opt for more attractive job opportunities.”

The Labor Department’s closely watched monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight next week, potentially overshadowing separate reports on factory orders, the U.S. trade deficit and service sector activity.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.