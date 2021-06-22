Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Give Back Ground After Moving Sharply Higher Late Last Week

Treasuries Give Back Ground After Moving Sharply Higher Late Last Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during trading on Monday.

Bond prices moved to the downside in early trading and remained stuck in negative territory throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.484 percent.

With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield rebounded after ending last Friday’s trading at its lowest closing level in over three months.

The pullback by treasuries may partly have reflected profit taking following the rally seen to close out the previous week.

Late last week, treasuries seemed to benefit from weakness among stocks on Wall Street, which helped bond traders shrug off concerns about the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchases.

Looking ahead, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Tuesday.

Powell is due to discuss the Fed’s response to the pandemic but could also face questions about the outlook for monetary policy.

Reports on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending may also attract attention in the coming days.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.