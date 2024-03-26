Treasuries, which have been on an upward trend for several consecutive sessions, experienced a downturn during Monday’s trading. Bond prices started off with a minor decrease early in the session and gradually declined as the day unfolded. Consequently, the yield on the leading ten-year note, characterized by its inverse relationship with its price, rose 3.5 basis points to reach 4.253 percent.The retreat of treasuries emerged due to traders’ persisting uncertainty about the future of interest rates. This uncertainty comes before the announcement of crucial U.S. economic data scheduled for release this week. Traders are expected to track reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, and pending home sales over the upcoming days.Nonetheless, a report that combines readings on inflation, income, and spending, supposedly favored by the Federal Reserve, will be published when the markets are closed for Good Friday.Bond prices further depreciated when the Treasury Department announced that this month’s auction of $66 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average interest. The two-year note auction yielded a high return of 4.595 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62, which is lower than the average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71 from the past ten two-year note auctions.The bid-to-cover ratio is a key indicator of demand that determines the amount of bids for each dollar’s worth of securities being sold.Next Tuesday’s trade may be affected by responses to the latest U.S. economic data, particularly reports on durable goods orders and consumer confidence.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com