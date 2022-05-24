Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Give Back Ground Amid Strength On Wall Street

Treasuries Give Back Ground Amid Strength On Wall Street

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After trending higher over the past few sessions, treasuries moved gave back some ground during the trading day on Monday.

Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 7.2 basis points to 2.859 percent.

The ten-year yield closed higher for the first time in four sessions after ending last Friday’s trading at its lowest closing level in almost a month.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders cashed in some of the recent strength among bonds amid a rebound on Wall Street.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during the day after seeing considerable volatility over the past few sessions.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels, extending the recovery seen late in the trading session last Friday.

The S&P 500 climbed well off its worst levels to end the day roughly flat after tumbling more than 20 percent from January’s record closing high, which is seen as signaling a bear market.

Buying interest may also have been generated in reaction to news the financial hub of Shanghai has lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.

“I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and they’re under consideration,” Biden said.

Banking stocks have helped to lead the rebound on Wall Street, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) surging after the financial giant said a key performance target may be achieved this year.

Looking ahead, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to a report on new home sales as well as remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department’s auction of $47 billion worth of two-year notes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.