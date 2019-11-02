Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Give Back Ground Following Better Than Expected Jobs Data

Treasuries Give Back Ground Following Better Than Expected Jobs Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After moving notably higher over the course of the two previous sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during trading on Friday.

Bond prices saw some early volatility but slid firmly into negative territory as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.7 basis points to 1.728 percent.

The pullback by treasuries came as much stronger than expected U.S. jobs data washed away recent concerns about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 128,000 jobs in October compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 89,000 jobs.

The report also showed substantial upward revisions to job growth in September and August, with revised data showing employment jumped by 180,000 jobs and 219,000 jobs, respectively.

With the upward revisions, employment gains in September and August combined were 95,000 more than previously reported.

“The upshot is that the three-month average gain is now 175,000, which is easily enough to outpace population growth,” said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

He added, “That is in stark contrast with much of the recent survey evidence, which had pointed to a sharp slowdown in employment growth.”

Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the report said the unemployment rate inched up to 3.6 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September. The uptick matched economist estimates.

The unemployment rate crept up from the nearly 50-year low hit in the previous month as a 325-person jump in the size of the labor force more than offset a 241,000-person increase in the household survey measure of employment.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a separate report showing a continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of October.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index crept up 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to rise to 48.9.

In the previous month, the index fell to its lowest level since hitting 46.3 in June of 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

“Comments from the panel reflect an improvement from the prior month, but sentiment remains more cautious than optimistic,” said Timothy Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. “Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue.”

Next week’s trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on the U.S trade deficit, service sector activity, labor productivity and consumer sentiment.

Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department’s auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.