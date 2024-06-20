On Thursday, Treasury securities experienced a downturn, retracing gains from Tuesday’s rally.Bond prices recovered from a significant drop early in the session but remained in negative territory. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely relates to its price, rose by 3.7 basis points to 4.254 percent.The initial decline in Treasuries followed a report from the Labor Department indicating a slight decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending June 15.According to the Labor Department, initial jobless claims fell to 238,000, down by 5,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 243,000. Economists had forecasted claims to drop to 235,000 from the originally reported 242,000 for the prior week.The revised figure for the preceding week represented the highest level since claims reached 248,000 for the week ending August 12, 2003.”Initial claims fell less than we anticipated in the week ended June 15 and point toward a moderation in growth in nonfarm payrolls in June,” noted Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.He added, “The risk of labor demand being too weak to prevent the unemployment rate from rising could provide some justification for cutting interest rates, as an imbalance in the labor market is unlikely to be a significant driver of future inflation.”Additionally, a separate report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly revealed a significant decline in new residential construction in the U.S. for the month of May.The Commerce Department reported that housing starts dropped by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.277 million in May, following a surge of 4.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.352 million in April. Economists had anticipated housing starts to increase by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.370 million, from the initially reported 1.360 million for the previous month.The report also indicated that building permits fell by 3.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.386 million in May, after declining by 3.0 percent to a rate of 1.440 million in April. Building permits, which signal future housing demand, were expected to rise by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.450 million.Friday’s trading could be influenced by the response to the latest U.S. economic data, including separate reports on existing home sales and leading economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com