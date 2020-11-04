Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Treasuries Move Back To The Downside On Election Day

Treasuries Move Back To The Downside On Election Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

After ending the previous session modestly higher, treasuries moved back to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices moved lower early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.3 basis points to 0.882 percent.

With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its highest closing level in almost five months.

The weakness among treasuries came as traders seem to be hoping for a definitive outcome from today’s presidential election.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts.

Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said factory orders jumped by 1.1 percent in September after rising by a revised 0.6 percent in August.

Economists had expected factory orders to surge up by 1.0 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by whether or not the presidential election has a definitive outcome.

Reports on private sector employment, the U.S. trade deficit and service sector activity may also attract some attention.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.